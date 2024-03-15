West Bengal | BJP will outnumber Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opinion poll
If the opinion poll turns out to be accurate, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress will get even fewer seats this time than what it got in 2009 when it was not in power
Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is in for a shock as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to outnumber the ruling party in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, as per a recent opinion poll. West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats, and TMC is expected to play a major role if there is a possibility of a non-BJP government at the Centre.