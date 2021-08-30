West Bengal: BJP's Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh on Monday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in presence of Bratya Basu. Soon after his induction, the TMC said that Ghosh was inspired by chief minister Mamata Banerjee's developmental work for the people of West Bengal.

“Inspired by @MamataOfficial's developmental work for the people of #Bengal, @BJP4Bengal MLA from Bishnupur Shri Tanmay Ghosh joined the Trinamool family today in the presence of Shri @basu_bratya. We extend a very warm welcome to him," the ruling party said.

Inspired by @MamataOfficial's developmental work for the people of #Bengal, @BJP4Bengal MLA from Bishnupur Shri Tanmay Ghosh joined the Trinamool family today in the presence of Shri @basu_bratya.



— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 30, 2021

Soon after joining TMC, Ghosh targeted the BJP-ruled Centre and said: "BJP is into vindictive politics. They are attempting to snatch rights of WB people by using central agencies. I urge all politicians to support CM Mamata Banerjee for public welfare."

In the 2021 assembly election, the TMC swept the state by winning 213 of 294 seats. The BJP was expecting to give tough fight but failed to reach even third digit. It, however, improved its tally from 3 in 2016 to 77 in 2021.

In the run-up to election, former BJP chief Amit Shah had claimed that his party would win 200 seats - the expectations were based on performance in Lok Sabha elections, when the saffron party had cornered close to 41% vote share.

