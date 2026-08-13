West Bengal: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP loses top honour over ‘derogatory’ remarks against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

The West Bengal government has withdrawn Banga Bibhushan, a prestigious civilian award in the state, from Nagendra Ray, widely known as Ananta Maharaj. The Information and Cultural Affairs Department issued this order on 13 August.

The Banga Bibhushan was originally conferred on 21 February this year. Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee awarded it during Bhasha Diwas celebrations.

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The government stated that this decision took effect immediately. Ananta Maharaj will no longer represent himself as a recipient. He cannot claim any privileges arising from this conferment now.

Authorities have also directed the deletion of his name from official records. This includes all lists of Banga Bibhushan recipients.

"Upon such consideration, the competent authority is satisfied that the continued retention of the Banga Bibhushan by Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj is inconsistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour," ANI quoted the order as stating.

"Now, therefore, the Government of West Bengal hereby withdraws and annuls the Banga Bibhushan conferred upon Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj on 21st February, 2026 with immediate effect," the order added.

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Derogatory remark against Bose The Supreme Court earlier addressed a related matter. A lawyer sought a suo motu action against Ray over his allegedly-defamatory statements about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant declined this specific request. Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested filing a formal writ petition instead. He said the court would properly examine such a petition.

This controversy stems from remarks Ray reportedly made earlier this month. He made controversial comments questioning India's freedom struggle. His remarks specifically targeted Netaji Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj.

Roy said, "Did Netaji have the capacity to organise and form the Azad Hind Fauj? They were all British soldiers." He then alleged that "the Indian National Army (INA) was misused". He also called Netaji a “war criminal”.

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These comments sparked intense backlash across political and regional lines. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari then said that the BJP government in West Bengal would not tolerate any disrespect directed towards Bose.

Who is Ananta Maharaj? Nagendra Ray, popularly called Ananta Maharaj, is an Indian politician. He currently serves as a Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal, elected on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

He belongs to the Greater Cooch Behar Democratic Party. He was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in August 2023.

Also Read | Bengal SIR: SC asks ECI for data on appeals against electoral roll deletions

Within his community, he holds considerable influence and leadership standing. He leads a faction of the Greater Cooch Behar People's Association.

He is best known for advocating separate statehood for Cooch Behar. He holds significant sway among the Rajbanshi community.

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