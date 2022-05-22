West Bengal BJP vice-president and member of parliament (MP) from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat Arjun Singh rejoined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday.

He was welcomed into the party by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata. Before joining the TMC, the BJP MP had held a marathon meeting with Banerjee.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh joins TMC in the presence of party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/gDVL5XiHGG — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

"Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family. He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc," the TMC Twitted

He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc. pic.twitter.com/UuOB9yp9Xo — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 22, 2022

Singh has been critical of the Centre's jute policy. He had recently slammed the West Bengal BJP leadership for not allowing him to work despite holding a senior position in the party organisation.

"I met our national president JP Nadda recently and told him about the situation in the state unit of the party. Dedicated workers are not given their due recognition. Despite being the state vice-president, I am not allowed to work properly," Singh had said earlier.

Singh, one of the prominent Hindi-speaking leaders of the TMC, had joined the BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and went on to win from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.