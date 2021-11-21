KOLKATA : West Bengal Board of Secondary Education released a circular on Sunday instructing affiliated schools to hold physical classes for student of classes 10th & 12th on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and on Tuesday and Thursday for classes 9th and 11th.

Move comes as an option to ensure social distancing among students amid an ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The circular further mentioned that classes for 9-12 will be held from 10.50am to 4.30pm in all districts except hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Here classes will have to commence from 9.30am to 3.00pm from Monday to Friday.

The circular barred classes on Saturday throughout the state and mentioned that awareness generations, orientation and feedback sessions of the guardians should be organized on this day of the week.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education President Chiranjib Bhattacharya and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly issued the notice that said academic study matters on alternate non-schooling days should be looked after by the school management.

West Bengal government reopened offline classes for class 9 to 12 on 16 November after shutting doors for physical classes for nearly 20 months owing to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Classes for students of junior and middle schools continue to be online. State education minister Bratya Basu has assured that efforts are on to gradually bring all students back to school.

