The West Bengal Board of Secondary education has decided to reduce class 10 syllabus for Madhyamik Pariksha 2022 on Wednesday.

The West Bengal board said that there will be a 30-35% reduction in the curriculum of all seven subjects for class 10 students who will appear in the Madhyamik Pariksha next year.

The board said that the decision has been made as no classes were held on school campuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The headmaster of a state-run school in Jadavpur said students were facing difficulties due to the suspension of classes on campus, and online classes were less than adequate for an average student to complete the entire syllabus.

Therefore, the board decided to take this decision, he said.

This year, 90% of students secure more than 60% or more marks in the Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) examination.

Besides, the pass percentage stood at 100% for the first time.

At least 79 candidates got 697 marks out of 700 in the evaluation of this year's Madhyamik Pariksha.

This year the West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) examination got cancelled due to the pandemic situation and the evaluation was based on the candidate's performance in the 2019 class examination in Class 9 and internal assessment for every subject in class 10 on a 50:50 basis.

