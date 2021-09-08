In West Bengal, on Wednesday, crude bombs were hurled outside the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh in the North 24 Parganas district despite security presence.

According to news agency ANI, a local resident said at least three bombs were exploded outside the BJP MP's residence at around 6:30 am on Wednesday.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has condemned the bomb attack. He said that the 'wanton violence' in West Bengal shows no sign of abating.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside the residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order."

Dhankhar demanded prompt action from the West Bengal police over the bomb explosion incident.

"Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial," his tweet read further.

As per the media reports, the MP was not present in his house when the explosion happened, he was apparently in Delhi. His family members were living inside the house located in Jagatdal. So far, there has been no report of any injury.

Police are investigating the incident.

In the 2019 generaelection, Singh defeated ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) in Bengal to win the Barrackpore constituency.

Last October, Singh’s close associate Manish Shukla was gunned down in Titagarh.

