West Bengal budget session to begin from July 2

The duration of the session is yet to be finalised.
"The budget session of the West Bengal assembly will begin from July 2 with Governor's address. However, it is yet to be decided till when the session will continue," Banerjee said.
The session will be conducted following all COVID-19 protocols.
According to TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, just like the previous vote-on-account was placed by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee herself in February session due to ill health of state finance minister Amit Mitra, this time too the budget might be presented by either the CM or parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee in case Mitra is unable to do so.
"However, nothing has been decided so far in this regard", he said.
Ghosh said the tenure of the budget session is likely to be decided during the Business Advisory committee meeting on June 28.