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West Bengal bypolls: ECI announces October 6 polling for Nandigram, Rejinagar

The ECI announced the schedule for the two bypolls on Monday.

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Updated7 Sep 2026, 07:24 PM IST
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Nandigram, Rejinagar set for West Bengal bypoll battle.
Nandigram, Rejinagar set for West Bengal bypoll battle.(Agencies )
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced October 6 as the polling date for by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal -- Nandigram and Rejinagar. The ECI announced the schedule for the two bypolls on Monday.

The Nandigram seat became vacant after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned as MLA. The Rejinagar constituency was also left vacant following the resignation of Humayun Kabir.

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The bypoll announcement is expected to trigger fresh speculation about whether Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will contest from Nandigram as she seeks to make a comeback to the West Bengal Assembly.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the formal notification for the by-elections will be issued on September 9. Candidates will have until September 16 to submit their nominations, followed by scrutiny on September 17. The deadline for withdrawing nominations has been set for September 19.

Voting in both constituencies will take place on October 6, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 9.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

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