TMC leader Derek O'Brien also claimed victory of all party candidates in West Bengal. "Beyond the headlines of TMC's HUGE WIN in 4 bypolls, some nuggets neck and neck fight for 2nd/3rd position between BJP and CPIM. BJP lost in Minister of State for Home's own booth. Margin in Dinhata: from minus 57 in May to 1.5 lakh. Shah ain't going to Bengal till next Diwali?" Derek tweeted.

