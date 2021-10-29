West Bengal: Calcutta HC orders complete ban on sale and use of firecrackers

West Bengal: Calcutta HC orders complete ban on sale and use of firecrackers1 min read . 02:52 PM IST
The decision has been taken in view of the Covid-19 situation. West Bengal has maintained an upward trend in daily cases since Durga Puja
The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers this year during Diwali, Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, Christmas or New Years due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.
