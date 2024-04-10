Active Stocks
West Bengal: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into alleged crimes against women in Sandeshkhali

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Calcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged crimes against women, and forcible land-grab in Sandeshkhali of West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to investigate allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in Sandeshkhali (Photo: HT)Premium
The Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to investigate allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in Sandeshkhali (Photo: HT)

Calcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged crimes against women, and forcible land-grab in Sandeshkhali of West Bengal, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

Directing the federal probe agency to file a report on the illegal conversion of agricultural land for pisciculture, the HC said the probe would be monitored by the court.

Published: 10 Apr 2024, 02:35 PM IST
