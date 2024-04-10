Calcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged crimes against women, and forcible land-grab in Sandeshkhali of West Bengal

Calcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged crimes against women, and forcible land-grab in Sandeshkhali of West Bengal, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

Directing the federal probe agency to file a report on the illegal conversion of agricultural land for pisciculture, the HC said the probe would be monitored by the court.

