The West Bengal government on Saturday announced that the leave of all state government employees stand cancelled with immediate effect till 5 October in view of “very heavy rainfall" alert due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

A depression over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression, with the IMD on Saturday noting that the weather system may further concentrate into a cyclonic storm and move towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The deep depression lay centred 510 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 590 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh early on Saturday. "It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.

It may move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by the evening of September 26," the IMD stated.

Under its influence, the weatherman said that light to moderate showers at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

For 27 September, the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places over Odisha and Telangana and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal West Bengal.

It also predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The wind speed may gradually increase to 70-80 kmph and gust up to 90 kmph on Sunday, the weather office said.

During the next three days, the sea condition will be rough to very rough and fishermen in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have been told not to venture into east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal from September 25 to September 27.

