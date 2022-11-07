West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins Koo2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 09:26 PM IST
Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the TMC and other leaders of the party have also joined the platform.
While the world debates and contemplates their reaction to micro-blogging platform Twitter's new owner Elon Musk charging a $8 every month to remain a verified account, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has joined social media platform Koo, a statement said on Monday.