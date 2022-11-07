While the world debates and contemplates their reaction to micro-blogging platform Twitter's new owner Elon Musk charging a $8 every month to remain a verified account, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has joined social media platform Koo, a statement said on Monday.

Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister has 7 million followers on Twitter and 4.9 million followers on Facebook. CM Banerjee joined Koo on 1 November.

"Her handle is @Mamtaofficial on Koo. In her first Koo, Mamata Banerjee announced the milestone of 50 lakh rural households having access to clean potable water through tap connections. She congratulated everyone involved in achieving this," the statement issued by Koo said.

Koo is an Indian microblogging and social networking service, based in Bengaluru, India. Koo which was first launched in Kannada also supports Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati.

Koo's interface is similar to that of Twitter, allowing users to categorize their posts with hashtags and tag other users in mentions or replies. Koo uses a yellow and white interface. The app was launched in early 2020, its participation and the subsequent has won it the government's Atmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge.

Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the TMC and other leaders of the party have also joined the platform.

"Millions of Bengali users across the world and many Indians across the country would want to get updates from Mamata Ji directly," he said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal CM on Monday while taking part at a ceremony to commemorate the 553rd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak at Shahid Minar Grounds, noted that Punjabis and Bengalis share a deep bond.

"If you go to Andaman Cellular jail and see the list of people who fought against British rule, you will see that people from Punjab and Bengal had taken the lead in the fight against British rule.