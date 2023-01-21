West Bengal: Clash between Kolkata Police and ISF protestors | Watch2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 07:58 PM IST
West Bengal: Several police personnel and demonstrators got injured during the clash between ISF activists and Kolkata police.
A clash has broken between Indian Secular Front (ISF) activists and Kolkata police at the Esplanade area in West Bengal on Saturday during a demonstration against alleged attacks on their workers by the ruling Trinamool Congress in South 24 Parganas district.
