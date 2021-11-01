West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and Council of Higher Secondary Education on Monday released the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination.

The examinations will be held in offline mode in March and April respectively next year following Covid safety protocols. In a departure from tradition, class 12 students will write the exams in their respective schools.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said the 10th standard examination will take place from March 7 to 16 in around 4800 venues.

The 12th standard exam will be held between April 2 and 20, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya said that as of now, the baord was hopeful that the exams will be conducted in offline mode. "If there is any change in the Covid situation, we will decide accordingly. We have a plan B ready. But, as of now we are going ahead with the schedule announced," he said.

While 'Uchha Madhyamik' (12th) examination will be conducted in 'home centres', the students' respective schools, 'Madhyamik' (10th) exam will be held as usual in other schools under the WBBSE.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education release schedule for Class 10th and Class 12th examination pic.twitter.com/xuYWJcObkF — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

