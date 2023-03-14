West Bengal Class 12 board exams begin today, check exam-day guidelines here2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Over 8.52 lakh students are appearing for the Class 12 board exams in West Bengal.
West Bengal Class 12 board exams are all set to begin today, March 14, Tuesday, at more than 23,000 centres in the state. This year, over 8.52 lakh students are appearing for the Class 12 board exams in West Bengal. Of these, about 50% of the candidates are female students.
