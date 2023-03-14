West Bengal Class 12 board exams are all set to begin today, March 14, Tuesday, at more than 23,000 centres in the state. This year, over 8.52 lakh students are appearing for the Class 12 board exams in West Bengal. Of these, about 50% of the candidates are female students.

In an official statement, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) said that it will increase the surveillance of all exam centres, and the security personnel will use metal detectors for checking.

The council has also issued some exam-day guidelines. Students are advised to read the important instructions below:

1) Students will not be allowed to leave their seats from 10 am, when the exam will begin.

2) There will be a single integrated question paper for parts A and B.

3) One question paper will contain both objective and subjective questions.

4) The board earlier announced that the questions will be less difficult this year.

5) Candidates need to fill their responses according to the question's series.

6) Carry your admit card along with a photo ID at the examination hall. Students will not be allowed to appear for exams without these.

7) Reach the exam centre before 10 am to avoid any last-minute delays.

West Bengal Class 12 board exam details

The board exam is set for a total of 80 marks this time. Candidates will be given three hours and fifteen minutes to complete the exam, that is, 10 am to 1.15 pm. According to the datasheet, the West Bengal board will conduct a language exam today---Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi.

Students would be undergoing a three-layer security check to prevent any electronic device at the examination hall. The West Bengal Class 12 board exams will be concluded on March 27, 2023.