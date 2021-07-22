The West Bengal HS or Uchchatar Madhyamik or Class 12 results will be declared today, July 22. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) might announce the result at around 3 pm.

The results will be announced through a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council. Students can check West Bengal HS (Class 12) board results on--wbresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can access their results via SMS. To get West Bengal Class 12 board 2021 result, students need to type WB12 <space> registration number and send the SMS to 56070, 5676750, or 56263.

This year the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had cancelled both Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations because of the Covid-19 situation. The board said it would evaluate Class 12 board marks using the 40:60 formula where 40% weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in the Madhyamik exam (Class 10 ) held in 2019 and 60% weightage to the annual Class 11 theory exam held in 2020 plus Class 12 practical exams or projects, for Science and Arts.

Separately, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Wednesday asked schools to issue admission notice for Class 11 from July 22.

Council president Mahua Das said in a notice that after starting the process, the higher secondary schools should first complete the admission of their students from August 2 to 14. From August 16 to 31, the said schools should proceed with the admission process of students from other institutions.

On July 20, the WBBBSE declared the result of the Madhyamik class 10 examination. As many as 79 candidates have scored 697 marks. And, at least 90% of the candidates were passed in the first division.

