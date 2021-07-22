This year the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had cancelled both Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations because of the Covid-19 situation. The board said it would evaluate Class 12 board marks using the 40:60 formula where 40% weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in the Madhyamik exam (Class 10 ) held in 2019 and 60% weightage to the annual Class 11 theory exam held in 2020 plus Class 12 practical exams or projects, for Science and Arts.