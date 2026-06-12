West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari vows to bring Tata Group back to state, promises industrial growth; slams TMC, Left

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would bring the Tata Group back to the state and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left regimes of either forcibly acquiring land or merely indulging in "photo sessions" in the name of industrialisation.

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Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Adhikari vowed to revive Bengal's industrial fortunes and added that his government would attract investment opportunities and create jobs without repeating the mistakes that had triggered the Singur and Nandigram agitations.

Adhikari said, "We will bring back the Tatas to Bengal," referring to the conglomerate whose small-car project at Singur in Hooghly district was shifted to Gujarat in 2008 following a prolonged land acquisition dispute.

He also launched an attack on the TMC and alleged that former CM Mamata Banerjee's government spent years making claims regarding industrial revival without delivering tangible results. He added, "We don't want to indulge in lies and organise photo sessions like the previous government did to attract industries."

Bengal CM's remarks on land acquisition Commenting on the contentious issue of land acquisition, Adhikari said the BJP government was working on a policy framework but highlighted that industrial growth could not come at the cost of farmers' rights.

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He added, "The government is working on its land acquisition policy. We are against forcible land acquisition, like what happened in Singur and Nandigram during the erstwhile Left Front regime. At the same time, we are also against the TMC's policy of doing nothing while only holding photo sessions and spreading lies about bringing industries."

The Bengal CM also mentioned that the BJP government would use a balanced approach aimed at securing both industrial development and public consent.

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Tata Motors' Bengal project The Singur controversy surrounding Tata Motors' proposed small-car manufacturing plant remains a landmark moment in West Bengal's political landscape. The movement opposing the acquisition of farmland became a major rallying point for Mamata Banerjee and the TMC, helping them secure victory in the 2011 Assembly elections and bringing an end to the Left Front's 34-year tenure in power.

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According to media reports, in 2006, the Left Front government acquired nearly 1,000 acres in Singur for Tata Motors to build the "world's cheapest car." However, the opposition, led by Banerjee's TMC, launched a massive protest, arguing that fertile, multi-crop land should not be used for factories.

A decade later, the Supreme Court ruled that the land acquired by the West Bengal government for a Tata Motors factory must be returned to farmers. The top court, while quashing an earlier order issued by a Kolkata court that upheld the acquisition, noted that the process by which 1,000 acres of land in Singur was acquired was "shocking" and "a farce."

The agitation turned Singur into a political battlefield. On 3 October 2008, Ratan Tata officially announced the project's exit, moving it to Sanand, Gujarat. Additionally, the company sought compensation from the then West Bengal government for its investment of over $300 million and said it would not give up the land.

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(With PTI inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.