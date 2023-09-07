West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces salary hike for MLAs

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 7 September announced a hike of ₹40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs of West Bengal, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from making the announcement in the West Bengal Assembly, she said that there will be no revision in the salary of the chief minister as she has not been drawing any salary for a long time.

"The salary of MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly is very less compared to that of other states. So it has been decided that their salaries will be hiked by ₹40,000 per month, " she said.

Though the state chief minister didn't give a breakup of the actual salaries of the lawmakers after the hike, which includes all allowances and extra pay as members of the various standing committees.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal assembly passed a resolution by majority vote to make Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year) on April 15 as Bengal Day.

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee added that the day will be observed regardless of the approval of the state's governor with whom the CM Banerjee has been engaged in a war of words.

The resolution was passed with 167 members, in a House of 294, who voted in favour of it. While, 62 MLAs from the BJP, which wants to observe 20 June, the day the Bengal assembly voted in favour of partition, as the state day, voted against it while the lone ISF MLA abstained.

As per details, a resolution under Rule 169 was tabled in the assembly, proposing to observe Poila Baisakh, as "Bangla Diwas" and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's 'Banglar Mat, Banglar Jol' (Bengal's soil, Bengal's Water) as the state song.

"I support the proposal of making Rabindranath Tagore's 'Banglar Mati Banglar Jol' the official song of Bengal. People of Bengal don't support June 20, which is synonymous with violence and bloodshed which marked partition as the state foundation day," Banerjee said while speaking on the resolution.

With agency inputs.