West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter due to latter's repeated tweets targeting her government.

“I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter," she said as per news agency ANI.

"Everyday he (Governor) was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers," the Chief Minister further added.

Mamata Banerjee and Governor Dhankar have been at odds with each other over a number of issues including law and order situation in the state.

This comes just a day after the Governor in a series of tweets called upon people to "eschew violence and promote peace". "Guv urged upon Hon’ble CM

@MamataOfficial to engage with him on all issues as dialogue is essence of democracy, more so between CM and Guv," the Governor office said.

Dhankar further said that violence and democracy cannot go together. "Violence is destructive of democracy. He urged all as a tribute #MahatmaGandhi to follow his noble ideals of peace, harmony and non violence," he added.

The Governor urged the chief minister for dialogue "as dialogue and mutual deliberative stance at level of constitutional functionaries is vitality of democracy & rule of law".

He said it is obligatory for the government to impart full details of Maa’ scheme that came to be launched mid February 2021 though it could be operationalised only from April 1, 2021. "Such diversion of funds from consolidated fund of state is serious matter," he said.

CM @MamataOfficial Is constitutionally ordained to discharge “duty" under Article 167 of constitution to impart information on Pandemic Purchase Scam and other issues. Guv conveyed that no information, once sought by him, can be screened by the Government," his office tweeted.

