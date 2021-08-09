West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Mamata Banerjee conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district earlier in the day, a state government official informed. The West Bengal chief minister was on her way to Jhargram when she stopped by to inspected the damages in the flood-affected regions.

The official also informed that the chief minister is "very much unhappy" over Damodar Valley Corporation releasing "excessive water" leading to the flood situation. Banerjee is likely to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday.

At least 23 persons have lost their lives and several lakh people have been displaced in seven districts due to the recent flooding. Banerjee has referred to it as "man-made" disaster and held DVC responsible for releasing "excessive water" from its dams. She had also written to Narendra Modi alleging "man-made flood" by Damodar Valley Corporation. Meanwhile, the prime minister had assured her central help.

Several south Bengal districts like Howrah and Hoogly had witnessed heavy monsoon rainfall last week.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.