West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is currently in Spain, was seen jogging in a park in Madrid, clad in her usual saree and slippers. The West Bengal CM in a post in Instagram also shared a video and captioned, “Refreshing morning. A nice jog can energise you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!" Banerjee reached Spain on Tuesday to participate in a three-day business summit aimed at attracting foreign investment in the state.

In another video, the 68 year-old TMC supremo was also seen playing the accordion which she captioned, “Music is forever; music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die."

She also met Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly. A photograph of Ganguly sitting to Banerjee in Spain’s Madrid was shared by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on social media 'X'.

The TMC also updated that the West Bengal government and Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional (LALIGA) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to elevate the game through mutual collaborations between India and Spain.

"Bengal is the Mecca of Football, and emotions run deep in every Bengali for this beautiful sport. Today, Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial held a productive meeting with La Liga Officials to explore investment prospects aimed at enhancing the beautiful game within our state," stated AITC in another tweet.