West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is currently in Spain, was seen jogging in a park in Madrid, clad in her usual saree and slippers. The West Bengal CM in a post in Instagram also shared a video and captioned, "Refreshing morning. A nice jog can energise you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!" Banerjee reached Spain on Tuesday to participate in a three-day business summit aimed at attracting foreign investment in the state.

In another video, the 68 year-old TMC supremo was also seen playing the accordion which she captioned, “Music is forever; music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die."

She also met Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly. A photograph of Ganguly sitting to Banerjee in Spain's Madrid was shared by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on social media 'X'.

The TMC also updated that the West Bengal government and Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional (LALIGA) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to elevate the game through mutual collaborations between India and Spain.

"Bengal is the Mecca of Football, and emotions run deep in every Bengali for this beautiful sport. Today, Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial held a productive meeting with La Liga Officials to explore investment prospects aimed at enhancing the beautiful game within our state," stated AITC in another tweet.

"In another remarkable update from Madrid, Spain Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficialhas once again placed West Bengal and Football on the global map. An MOU has been signed with @LaLiga to establish a new football academy in West Bengal, bringing it closer to our passionate fans. It's time to score big and make history!," added AITC.

The event was attended by Sourav Ganguly, and Chief Secretary, Govt of West Bengal, H.K. Dwivedi, representatives of the two major Football clubs of West Bengal- Debasish Dutta, General Secretary, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and Ishtiaque Ahmed, General Secretary, Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Prior to leaving for Spain, Mamata Banerjee had said, "We are going to Spain after 5 years. Spain was a partner during the Kolkata Book Fair. Spain has a prosperous manufacturing industry. We are going at their invitation. Let us see what progress can be made. Bengal Business Summit is scheduled to be held on November 21-23." She further added, "Spain officials have visited Bengal many times but we have not reciprocated in the same way. So I am leaving for Spain. In Dubai also we have a business summit," as quoted by ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)