Mamata hands over land docu to Amartya Sen, says unauthorised occupation claim 'baseless'3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:56 PM IST
- The state government has checked all old land records. It was found that Ashutosh Sen, father of Professor Sen, has been given a long-term lease of 1.38 acres and not 1.25 acres as alleged by Visva-Bharati: Mamata
Amid allegations of "unauthorised occupation" against Nobel laureate Amartya Sen by Visva-Bharati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday handed over land-related documents to him, asserting that "no one can question him" in future.
