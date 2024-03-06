West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hikes pay of ASHA, Anganwadi workers
Earlier, the ASHA and Anganwadi workers in Bengal used to get ₹8,250 per month, and with this hike, it will be ₹9,000.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday increased the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The development came amid PM Narendra Modi's visit to the state for inaugurating a slew of metro projects along with other engagements, including the under-water metro section in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Recently, the Odisha government increased remuneration for anganwadi and mini-anganwadi workers.
Budget 2024: Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme gets ₹21,200 crore
The monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers was increased from ₹7,500 to ₹10,000, while that of Mini-Anganwadi workers has been hiked to ₹7,250 from ₹5,375 in Odisha.
In January, the Kerala Government announced a wage hike for over 60,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers in the State with an increment of up to ₹1,000.
Anganwadi Services is a centrally sponsored scheme and the implementation of the scheme falls under the ambit of state government and UT administration. In the Interim Budget 2024, the central government announced that healthcare cover under the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme will be extended to all ASHA and anganwadi workers and helpers.
