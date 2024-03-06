West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hikes pay of ASHA, Anganwadi workers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday increased the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a video posted on Facebook, CM Banerjee said the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be raised by ₹750 per month.

Earlier, the ASHA and Anganwadi workers used to get ₹8,250 per month, and with this hike, it will be ₹9,000.

The remuneration of Anganwadi helpers will be hiked by ₹500 per month, Banerjee added.

They used to get ₹6,000 per month previously, and with this raise, it will increase to ₹6,500.

The hikes will come into effect on April 1, the Bengal chief minister said.

“It is with immense pleasure that I announce that from April, 2024, our ASHA and Anganwadi workers will receive an enhanced remuneration of Rs. 750 every month. Additionally, we've decided to increase the monthly remuneration for our Anganwadi helpers by Rs. 500," West Bengal CM wrote on Twitter.