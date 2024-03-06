Active Stocks
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hikes pay of ASHA, Anganwadi workers

Livemint

Earlier, the ASHA and Anganwadi workers in Bengal used to get ₹8,250 per month, and with this hike, it will be ₹9,000.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting (Shyamal Maitra)Premium
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting (Shyamal Maitra)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday increased the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a video posted on Facebook, CM Banerjee said the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be raised by 750 per month.

Earlier, the ASHA and Anganwadi workers used to get 8,250 per month, and with this hike, it will be 9,000.

The remuneration of Anganwadi helpers will be hiked by 500 per month, Banerjee added.

Budget 2024: Why lakhpati didi is a game-changer

They used to get 6,000 per month previously, and with this raise, it will increase to 6,500.

The hikes will come into effect on April 1, the Bengal chief minister said.

“It is with immense pleasure that I announce that from April, 2024, our ASHA and Anganwadi workers will receive an enhanced remuneration of Rs. 750 every month. Additionally, we've decided to increase the monthly remuneration for our Anganwadi helpers by Rs. 500," West Bengal CM wrote on Twitter.

The development came amid PM Narendra Modi's visit to the state for inaugurating a slew of metro projects along with other engagements, including the under-water metro section in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Recently, the Odisha government increased remuneration for anganwadi and mini-anganwadi workers.

Budget 2024: Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme gets 21,200 crore

The monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers was increased from 7,500 to 10,000, while that of Mini-Anganwadi workers has been hiked to 7,250 from 5,375 in Odisha.

In January, the Kerala Government announced a wage hike for over 60,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers in the State with an increment of up to 1,000.

Anganwadi Services is a centrally sponsored scheme and the implementation of the scheme falls under the ambit of state government and UT administration. In the Interim Budget 2024, the central government announced that healthcare cover under the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme will be extended to all ASHA and anganwadi workers and helpers.

Published: 06 Mar 2024, 02:03 PM IST
