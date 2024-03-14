Active Stocks
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', TMC shares pictures after accident
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', TMC shares pictures after accident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured in an accident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) informed on microblogging site X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered ‘major injuries’ in an accident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) informed on microblogging site X. TMC shared images of the CM lying in a hospital bed. 

The images shared by TMC showed Mamata Banerejee with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face. According to media reports, the Chief Minister suffered injuries at home and was taken to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party said in a post on X.

(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited)

Published: 14 Mar 2024, 08:26 PM IST
