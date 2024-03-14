West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered ‘major injuries’ in an accident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) informed on microblogging site X. TMC shared images of the CM lying in a hospital bed.

The images shared by TMC showed Mamata Banerejee with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face. According to media reports, the Chief Minister suffered injuries at home and was taken to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. "Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party said in a post on X.

(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!