West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', TMC shares pictures after accident
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured in an accident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) informed on microblogging site X.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered ‘major injuries’ in an accident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) informed on microblogging site X. TMC shared images of the CM lying in a hospital bed.
(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited)
