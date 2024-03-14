Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', TMC shares pictures after accident
BREAKING NEWS

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', TMC shares pictures after accident

Livemint

  • West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured in an accident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) informed on microblogging site X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was admitted to a hospital, after she got injured in an accident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered ‘major injuries’ in an accident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) informed on microblogging site X. TMC shared images of the CM lying in a hospital bed.

The images shared by TMC showed Mamata Banerejee with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face. According to media reports, the Chief Minister suffered injuries at home and was taken to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party said in a post on X.

The details of how she received the injury are still awaited.

TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery.

"Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he posted on X.

(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.