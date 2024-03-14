West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered ‘major injuries’ in an accident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) informed on microblogging site X. TMC shared images of the CM lying in a hospital bed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The images shared by TMC showed Mamata Banerejee with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face. According to media reports, the Chief Minister suffered injuries at home and was taken to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The details of how she received the injury are still awaited.

TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he posted on X.

(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited)

