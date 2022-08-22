The West Bengal chief minister said that state government employees would be entitled to a 11-day leave on the occasion of Durga puja—the biggest festival in Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the the government holidays in the state for Durga Puja will be from September 30 to October 10. Additionally, the chief minister said that the government will increase the financial assistance to Durga Puja organising committees from ₹50,000 to ₹60,000. Mamata Banerjee on Monday hiked the donation amount for each club organising Durga Puja to ₹60,000 from last year's ₹50,000, besides announcing a 60% rebate on electricity bills.
“Government holidays for Durga Puja will be from 30th Sept to 10th Oct...Last year, the Durga Puja committees received financial assistance of ₹50,000. This year the committees will get ₹60,000," according to news agency ANI report.
The West Bengal chief minister said that state government employees would be entitled to a 11-day leave on the occasion of Durga puja—the biggest festival in Bengal – from September 30, adding that her government would take out a rally on September 1 to thank UNESCO for according the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to the festival, according to news agency PTI report.
"The Centre is not releasing funds for the state. Despite that, we will increase donations for the clubs from last year's ₹50,000 to ₹60,000. We will also provide them a rebate of 60 per cent on the electricity bill," Banerjee said.
The West Bengal chief minister further emphasised that the September 1 rally would have no political agenda, and anybody and everybody was free to join it, and also said, "I will invite 10,000 students from senior schools to be part of this rally." The CM also said that the annual Durga Puja carnival at Red Road here would be held on October 8, three days after 'Dashami'. Similar carnivals would also be arranged in the districts, she added, the report.
