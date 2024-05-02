‘Sudden jump is worrying’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee raises concerns over EC's revised poll figures
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has expressed concerns over sudden increase in voter turnout figures for first two phases of Lok Sabha elections, questioning credibility of EVMs. The TMC supremo said that there are lots of doubts and the commission must address it.
Raising concerns over the revised final figures for the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the sudden increase in poll percentage is 'disturbing'.
