West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shares her ‘dream for India’ on Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, shares her dream for India, where 'no one goes hungry, women feel safe and children see the light of education'
"I have a dream for India! For the people, I want to build a nation where no one goes hungry, where no woman feels unsafe, where every child sees the light of education, where all are treated equally, where no oppressive forces divide the people and harmony defines the day," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while sharing her dream for India on Twitter.
On the occasion of Independence Day, she asked people to maintain the dignity of the country's democratic values. She also expressed her wish to work day and night to build the India of her dreams.
"It is my promise to the people of this great nation that I shall strive every day for our dream India," she said, asking the people about their dreams for the country.
In a series of her tweets, Mamta Banerjee highlighted India's achievement of completing 75 years of Independence and expressed that India must awaken to the real essence of Independence.
"We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people's rights," she said.
Unaffected by the rains, people joined en masse in the Independence Day Parade in Kolkata
Amid the intermittent rain, personnel of different departments of the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police, school students, and other participants joined the Independence Day parade held at Kolkata's Red Road.
After the flag hoisting ceremony done by the chief minister, young and talented children gave their melodious performance in the program.
These students defied the rains to delight the audience by singing songs like Banglar Mati Banglar Jol', 'Vande Mataram', and 'Cholre Chol Sabe Bharat Santan' in the program. All of them came from six different schools in Kolkata and one from Sunderban.
Showcasing the enchanting culture of Bengal, a tableau with 'ekchala' Durga idol that was accompanied by traditional drummers known as 'dhakis' and women dressed in the popular red-bordered white saree participated in the program. The radiating energy from the Durga idol justified the UNESCO honour that was bestowed on Durga Puja in Kolkata.
Along with, 'ekchala' tableau, tableaux on 'Lakshmir Bhandar', 'Duare Ration', 'Swasthya Sathi', 'Kanyashree', 'Krishak Bandhu', and 'Sabuj Sathi' participated in the parade to highlight the welfare schemes that are being run by the state government. The tableaux were complemented by the background songs penned by Banerjee as they went past the main area, that was seated by the dignitaries.
A total of 12 police officers were honoured by the Bengal CM with the medal for their exemplary service in the Police force. Along with this, she also handed ex-gratia money to kins of 21 people from West Bengal who lost their lives in Manipur landslides. As per the promise, they were also handed over with appointment letters for the job in the state government.
