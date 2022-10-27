West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to skip ‘Chintan Shivir’ convened by Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also holds the portfolio for home ministry in the state, will not attend the two-day meeting of home ministers of states called by the Central government at Harayana's Surajkund.
The state government will also not be sending the Home Secretary BP Gopalika or director General of Police(DGP) Manoj Malviya but will assign Additional Director Genera(home guard) Niraj Kumar Singh to attend the ‘Chintan shivir’ from Thursday.
As per reports, West Bengal Resident Commissioner in New Dellhi, Ram Das Meena will also attend the meeting.
A senior official in the West Bengal government while speaking to news agency PTI said. “This is festival time and there are several functions lined up. Bhai Phota (Bhai Dooj) will take place on Thursday and 'Chhat Puja' will take place soon. It will not be possible for the chief minister to leave the state. Our home secretary and DGP will not be participating in the Chintan Shivir for the same reason as that of the chief minister,"
Reports claim Home minister Amit Shah had sent an invitation to Banerjee to participate in the meeting last month.
A two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers of states is being held on October 27 and October 28 to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters, in accordance with the 'Panch Pran' announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech.
The issues that will be discussed in the Shivir include modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others.
A release by the govenment on the occasion read, “The Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters, in accordance with the Panch Pran announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech. The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at centre and state levels."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the Chintan Shivir via videoconferening on the concluding day of the event on October 28.
With inputs from Agencies
