West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari meets President Murmu, PM Modi, Amit Shah in Delhi

Newly sworn-in West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday during his first official visit to the national capital after taking oath as chief minister on May 9.
"Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri Suvendu Adhikari, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office said Modi and Adhikari held discussions on West Bengal’s development, with the prime minister reiterating the Centre’s commitment to the state’s progress under the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”
Adhikari described the meeting with Modi as an honour and thanked him for assuring support, guidance and central assistance to accelerate economic growth, industrial revival and youth empowerment in West Bengal.
"I am incredibly thankful to him for assuring all possible help, guidance, and central support to rescue West Bengal from years of stagnation and place it firmly on the fast track of economic growth, industrial revival and youth empowerment. With the blessings of the Centre and the trust of the people, we are ready to usher in a new era of double-engine growth, transparent governance, and holistic development for West Bengal. Jai Hind. Vande Mataram," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Adhikari in the national capital and extended his best wishes for his new responsibilities.
In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Met with the newly elected Chief Minister of BJP in West Bengal, Shri@SuvenduWBji, and extended best wishes for his new responsibilities."
Meanwhile, Amit Shah congratulated Adhikari on his new role and said that under Modi’s guidance and Adhikari’s leadership, the West Bengal government would continue working towards welfare and good governance in the state.
The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats.
Following the victory, Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the ninth chief minister of West Bengal.
(With inputs from PTI)
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