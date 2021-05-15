In the wake of coronavirus surge, the West Bengal government on Saturday announced to impose a two-week lockdown in the state from tomorrow till May 30. The restrictions will remain in effect from 6 am on Sunday till 6 pm of May 30, the state government announced.

"We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm of May 30," Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

During this period, all government and private offices, shopping complexes, malls, bars, sports complexes, pubs and beauty parlours will remain closed, he said. However, the emergency services exempted.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that strict measures have been taken to control the spread of Covid-19 in the state, while also maintaining that a total lockdown, if imposed, will hamper the livelihood of people.

After the declaration of the state assembly results, the West Bengal government had announced a slew of 'stricter' Covid-19 restrictions, including making face masks mandatory and only 50% attendance in state government offices.

Here is the complete list of what is allowed and what's not

Schools, college, universities, government and private offices to remain closed Essential and emergency services like healthcare, law and order, court etc will remain open Petrol pumps will remain open and essential services like milk, water, medicine, electricity, fire, law and order and media will not come under the purview of it Malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants, pubs, gyms, salons, spas swimming pools to remain closed Movement of private vehicles, taxi, auto to be suspended from tomorrow till May 30. Intra state bus services, metro, ferry services to remain closed. Retail shops to be open from 7-10 am Sweetmeat shops will remain open between 10 am to 5 pm Jewelry and Saree shops to remain open between 12-3 pm

10. Parks, zoo and sanctuaries will also remain closed. All outdoor activities, except emergency needs, will be prohibited from 9 pm till 5 am

11. Academic, cultural, administrative, political and religious gathering remain prohibited.

12. No more than 50 people allowed in wedding functions.

13. All industries and manufacturing units shall remain closed except those relating to medical supplies, COVID-related protective supplies, health and hygiene products etc.

14. Operation of tea garden is allowed with 50% capacity

15. Operation of jute mill is allowed with 30% capacity

The state on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection, the bulletin also added.

(With inputs from agencies)





