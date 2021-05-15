Movement of private vehicles, taxi, auto to be suspended from tomorrow till May 30
Academic, cultural, administrative, political and religious gathering remain prohibited. No more than 50 people allowed in wedding functions
In the wake of coronavirus surge, the West Bengal government on Saturday announced to impose a two-week lockdown in the state from tomorrow till May 30. The restrictions will remain in effect from 6 am on Sunday till 6 pm of May 30, the state government announced.
"We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm of May 30," Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.
During this period, all government and private offices, shopping complexes, malls, bars, sports complexes, pubs and beauty parlours will remain closed, he said. However, the emergency services exempted.
Earlier this week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that strict measures have been taken to control the spread of Covid-19 in the state, while also maintaining that a total lockdown, if imposed, will hamper the livelihood of people.
After the declaration of the state assembly results, the West Bengal government had announced a slew of 'stricter' Covid-19 restrictions, including making face masks mandatory and only 50% attendance in state government offices.
Here is the complete list of what is allowed and what's not
Schools, college, universities, government and private offices to remain closed
Essential and emergency services like healthcare, law and order, court etc will remain open
Petrol pumps will remain open and essential services like milk, water, medicine, electricity, fire, law and order and media will not come under the purview of it