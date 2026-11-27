The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, West Bengal, held a Kolkata food outlet liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices for charging ₹10 extra for packaging, according to a report by The Indian Express. The bench comprising President Manoj Kumar Rai and member Gopal Chandra Roy directed the food outlet to pay ₹50,000.

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“OP no. 1 has failed to prove that the complainant requested him to provide packaging and agreed to provide cost for the same. So, deficiency in service on the part of OP no 1 is proved,” the order read.

The customer had bought two plates of chicken momos, each priced at ₹109, from the outlet on October 29, 2024. The customer was charged an additional Rs. 10 on the bill, leading to an altercation between the two. The customer demanded that the extra amount be refunded; however, the outlet outright refused.

Triggered by the incident, the consumer moved the consumer court, seeking a refund and compensation.

The food outlet rejected the allegations, claiming that the customer had requested extra packaging to ensure the food remained safe and hygienic and did not spill while he travelled on a motorcycle. It further maintained that the packaging fee had been disclosed to the customer before the order was placed and that he had agreed to pay it.

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However, the commission found that the outlet had not submitted any evidence showing that the customer had asked for the momos to be packed separately.

Why did the consumer court hold the Kolkata food outlet liable? Referring to Section 36(5) of the Sale of Goods Act, 1930, the commission said that the seller is responsible for bearing the expenses involved in making goods ready for delivery, unless there is a different agreement between the parties.

“Section 36 (5) of the Sale of Goods’ Act, 1930 provides that unless otherwise agreed, the expenses of and incidental to putting the goods into a deliverable state shall be borne by the seller. Therefore, in view of the aforesaid provision, it is duty of the OP No. 1 as seller, to provide packaging of the goods sold by them for taking it away and the OP No. 1 shall have to bear the cost of such packaging,” the order read, according to The Indian Express report.

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The commission also pointed out that the food outlet had failed to establish that the customer had been informed about the additional ₹10 packaging fee before placing the order.

What compensation did the consumer court order the food outlet to pay? Concluding that the outlet was guilty of deficiency in service, the commission directed it to return the ₹10 packaging charge to the customer. It also ordered the company to pay ₹100 as compensation and ₹2,000 towards litigation expenses.

In addition, the food outlet has been directed to deposit ₹50,000 into the Consumer Legal Aid Account of the Commission.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.