The coronavirus deaths in West Bengal witnessed a huge spike this week. The state added over 80 deaths in last two days. In Tuesday's COVID-19 tally , West Bengal added 72 deaths, according to ministry of health and family welfare. West Bengal government earlier termed these 72 fatalities as deaths due to co-morbidities.

Seven deaths were registered in last 24 hours, bringing the fatalities in the state to 140. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had earlier stated that the audit committee, constituted by the state to ascertain if a death was due to COVID-19 or a pre-existing ailment, had certified 33 out of 105 deaths directly due to the disease while 72 others because of comorbidities where coronavirus was incidental.

West Bengal had the highest mortality rate in the country and the "extremely high mortality rate is a clear indication of low testing, weak surveillance and tracking," said the central team visiting West Bengal to check the COVID-19 status on Monday.

As many as 85 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bengal in last 24 hours. This was the biggest spike in coronavirus cases in West Bengal. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state increased to 1,344.

At least 46 people were discharged from the hospitals in the state since Monday evening following their recovery. The number of people who were cured in the state stood at 364.

A total of 2,455 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours, Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said on Tuesday. The total number of samples tested in the state jumped to 27,571.

India also witnessed a huge spike in coronavirus cases in last on day. As many as 2,958 fresh cases were added in last 24 hours. India's COVID-19 count climbed to 49,391. The numbers suggested that more than one-third of the confirmed cases across the country has been detected in the past one week.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said "fighting coronavirus is no rocket science" and the nation may remember the pandemic as a "blessing in disguise" if people imbibe good hygiene practices.

As India entered the third phase of nationwide lockdown this week, the Centre eased few norms in the least-affected areas. The West Bengal government announced series of relaxations on Monday in various coronavirus zones, even as reopening of liquors shops.

