To prevent the spread of COVID-19 among bank employees, the West Bengal government earlier decided to let all bank branches shut all over the state on all Saturdays. " the Governor is pleased to declare that all Saturdays shall be public holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 in respect of all bank branches working in the State of West Bengal, in addition to the existing holidays on 2nd and 4th Saturdays," the finance (audit) department said. So the all the bank branches will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays until further notice.