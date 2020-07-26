In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the West Bengal government has decided to cancel all the flights and trains on the next biweekly lockdown. Mamata Banerjee-led government earlier announced complete lockown across the state for two days every week to curb the virus spread. The next lockdown is scheduled on July 29.

According to a report by PTI, an official from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport confirmed the flight suspension on next Wednesday.

On the extension of flight cancellations on those days when the full lockdown is implemented in West Bengal, the official said the state government will take the final decision. "Most probably, it will be extended to all lockdown days. But the state government will make an announcement," the official added.

The state government earlier banned all the passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad till July 31.

The Eastern Railway also cancelled special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive at some stations in West Bengal on July 29. Some of these trains are New Delhi-Howrah AC special (scheduled from Delhi on July 28), Howrah-New Delhi AC special (scheduled from Howrah on July 29), Sealdah-New Alipurduar special (July 27 and July 29), New Alipurduar-Sealdah special (scheduled to depart from Howrah on July 29), Sealdah-Bhubaneswar special (July 27), Bhubaneswar-Sealdah special (July 28) Howrah-Patna special (July 29), Patna-Howrah special (July 29), Patna-Shalimar special (July 28), Shalimar-Patna special (July 29).

All the government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport will remain shut on July 29. Only the essential services will be functional. Petrol pumps are allowed to open. The functioning of courts, work in agricultural fields and tea gardens, intra-state and inter-state goods movements and home delivery of cooked food will be permitted.

The state witnessed the biggest spike in daily COVID-19 cases today. At least 2,404 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 56,377. Coronavirus claimed 42 lives in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the state to 1,332.













