The coronavirus cases in West Bengal have decreased to half, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. She added that 1.4 crore Covid vaccines have been given free of cost by the state government.

"The other States have imposed lockdown but we have only enforced certain restrictions, and people are supporting us," CM Banerjee added.

The coronavirus cases in Bengal have continued to decline as the state reported 8,923 new infections on Wednesday, the Health Department said.

Yesterday, 135 people died of the disease in the state.

The state has so far reported 13,94,724 cases and 15,813 deaths.

Besides, a total of 13,08,896 have recovered to date.

There are 70,015 active cases in the state at present.

Meanwhile, the state government has turned a bus into a Covid vaccination centre, which will travel to different markets of Kolkata to vaccinate priority groups, including vegetable and fish sellers, who cannot go for inoculation leaving their businesses for hours.

The 'vaccination on wheels' initiative was launched by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Thursday in cooperation with the Health and Transport departments of the West Bengal government.

An air-conditioned bus was provided by the Transport Department for vaccinating priority groups at the different markets.

