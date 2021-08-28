In addition to this, all outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am, except for health services, law and order, essential commodities.
The government has specified essential services as also including agricultural produce and other emergency services.
Further, wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times.
“Employers/ management bodies/owners /supervisors of all offices, establishments and workplaces shall be responsible for the provisioning of all Covid safety measures including regular sanitization of work places, vaccination of employees and for compliance of stated directives and Covid appropriate norms," read the government notification.
Covid situation in state
West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally rose to 15,46,237 on Friday as 703 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 18,410, a health bulletin said.