The West Bengal government has decided to extend the Covid-induced restrictions till 15 September, but with certain extra relaxations. The existing restrictions were scheduled to end on 31 August.

As per a government notification issued on Saturday, all coaching centres for competitive exams have been allowed to resume offline classes with 50% capacity.

In addition to this, all outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am, except for health services, law and order, essential commodities.

The government has specified essential services as also including agricultural produce and other emergency services.

Further, wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times.

“Employers/ management bodies/owners /supervisors of all offices, establishments and workplaces shall be responsible for the provisioning of all Covid safety measures including regular sanitization of work places, vaccination of employees and for compliance of stated directives and Covid appropriate norms," read the government notification.

Covid situation in state

West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally rose to 15,46,237 on Friday as 703 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 18,410, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 112, followed by North 24 Parganas at 88.

Two Covid-19 fatalities were reported from Murshidabad and one each in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri districts.

The discharge rate in the state was recorded at 98.22% with 719 more people recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 9,143 active cases, while 15,18,684 people have recovered from the disease to date.

The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested stood at 1.62%.

As many as 1,68,58,265 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state thus far, including 43,448 on Friday. A total of 3,80,58,400 people have been inoculated so far, including 4,38,782 on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.