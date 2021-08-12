The West Bengal government on Thursday extended the Covid-related restrictions in the state till 30 August, announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Bengal government has revised the night curfew timings.

The night curfew will be relaxed by two hours in Bengal and will now be effective from 11 pm to 5 am. Currently, the night curfew is being enforced from 9 pm to 5 am.

Announcing the extension of Covid restrictions, CM Banerjee said, "We are aiming to accelerate Covid-19 vaccine drive in suburbs around Kolkata, if we get them. Until 50% vaccination doesn't happen in rural India, local trains won't operate till then."

Meanwhile, six people died of coronavirus in Bengal on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 18,258, while 700 new cases pushed the tally to 15,35,699, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Kolkata and its neighbouring South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly districts reported no Covid-related deaths while North 24 Parganas accounted for one fatality.

West Bengal currently has 10,163 active Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 746 people recuperated from the infection, taking the total number of recovered persons to 15, 07, 278, the bulletin said.

The state has thus far tested 1,62,09,825 samples for coronavirus, including 47,011 since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the health department directed the Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Purba Medinipur district administrations to remain alert in the wake of its survey which found a rising number of coronavirus cases in the three districts and a probability of a surge in infections in the coming weeks, an official said.

