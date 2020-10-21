Bengal Covid update: Record 1-day spike of 4,069 cases pushes tally to 333,126

The coronavirus tally in West Bengal on Wednesday rose to 3,33,126 after the highest single-day spike of 4,069 fresh infections were reported from various parts of the state, the health department said.

The death toll also mounted to 6,244 with 64 more people succumbing to the deadly virus.

The discharge rate was recorded at 87.45% after 3,596 patients recovered from the infection.

The number of active cases in the state now is 35,579.

Since Tuesday, 43,592 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in India increased by 54,044 new infections in last 24 hours, taking the total covid tally to 7.6 million, informed the health ministry. India recorded 717 new deaths, toll death count mounted to 1,15,914.

India's total active cases are at 7,40,090 after a decrease of 8,448 in last 24 hours. There are 7,40,090 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. Total cured/migrated cases are 67,95,103 with 61,775 new discharges in last 24 hours.

India has tested total 9,72,00,379 samples tested for coronavirus till 20th October. Of these, 10,83,608 samples were tested yesterday, reflected data on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

