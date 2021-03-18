Three people, including a child, suffered injuries in a crude bomb attack on Wednesday night at multiple locations in Jagatdal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

The incident took place at Gali no. 17 in Jagatdal. The location is not too far from the residence of Barrackpur BJP MP Arjun Singh.

Singh has alleged that over a dozen of bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' here by the Trinamool Congress goons.

He also alleged that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places by three people and their associates in Bengal's North 24 Parganas.

"We are informing the police that criminals are roaming around with arms. The police are doing nothing. Bombs have been hurled at around 15 places and CCTV cameras installed by police have been broken by three people and their associates. Three persons suffered injuries, one has been admitted to hospital. The police are inactive. We will also complain to Election Commission," Singh said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) AP Choudhury informed that three people including a child suffered injuries in the incident.

The Jagatdal police arrived at the site but were met with protests from the angry locals, as per reports. It has been alleged that one bomb was hurled in the presence of police.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote: "This evening, more than a dozens of bombs were hurled at nearby my office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan'. This attack was done by Trinamool Congress goons. The local residents are in fear. The administration should ensure the safety of the citizens."

The Member of Parliament also alleged that a bomb was hurled targetting his vehicle after the bombing incident.

"After the bombing incident in the evening near my office-cum-residence, when I returned in the night, a bomb was hurled targeting my vehicle and that too in presence of West Bengal Police. Serious condition of lawlessness in the area. Where is administration?" he tweeted.

Singh also sent out a warning saying, "If the police cannot take steps against this...then the game will become very dangerous and the Trinamool Congress and the hooligans will be finished."

Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy said that the party will approach the Election Commission over the attack.

"We will approach the Election Commission regarding the incident," party national vice president Mukul Roy told news agency ANI.

However, it is not yet clear who was involved in the bombing and also the motive behind the attack.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 .

