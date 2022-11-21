West Bengal: CV Ananda Bose to take oath as Governor on November 232 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 06:17 AM IST
Dr CV Ananda Bose had been appointed as the next Governor of West Bengal by President Droupadi Murmu on November 17
Dr CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the next Governor of West Bengal on November 23 in Kolkata. The former bureaucrat was appointed as the West Bengal Governor by President Murmu on November 17.