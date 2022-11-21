Dr CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the next Governor of West Bengal on November 23 in Kolkata. The former bureaucrat was appointed as the West Bengal Governor by President Murmu on November 17.

The post of Governor in West Bengal had fallen vacant after the previous governor of the state Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the Vice President of India on August 11. Later, Manipur Governor La. Ganesan was given the interim responsibility of West Bengal.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," an official statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday read.

Bose,71, is a 1977-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre who last served as an administrator in the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011. He has also served as the Secretary of the Government of India and Chief Secretary to State governments along with t

The newly appointed Governor while speaking to news agency ANI on Friday about his new role said, "I consider this as a great opportunity for me to know the great state firsthand, to interact with the people and be of some service to the people of West Bengal,"

"I don't see the governor's post as a big position but as an opportunity to commit my service to the welfare of the people." he added

While speaking on the issue of alleged teachers recruitment scam and frequent arrests related to the matter, Bose said, "Political situations are always fluid. (However) it's not an uphill task to function within the political system now prevailing in West Bengal. We have to face the political situation when it comes. We have to take appropriate action at the appropriate time and implement it in an effective manner."

The newly appointed governor also shared his views on the incidents of political violence in the state saying that "there have been more challenging, turmoil and violent situations in many states in history, and India has passed through it".

When asked about his views on the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Bose said "I see Mamta Banerjee as a respected and elected chief minister. I certainly have an open mind and will work with her with objectivity."

"If the governor and the chief minister keep themselves within the confines of the Constitution, there will be no difficulty,"

While on the issue of avoiding frequent clashes between the governor's office and Chief Minister, Bose said, "The governor has to be concerned with Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and not the politician Mamta Banerjee. These are two different aspects (of the relationship between a CM and governor)."