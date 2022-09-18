West Bengal: Darjeeling toy train services suspended amid landslide. See details

A landslide on National Highway-55, running parallel to the railway line at the accident site, resulted in accumulation of debris on the tracks, said an official of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. Repair and restoration work may take a few days, he said. Services between Darjeeling and New Jalpaiguri are likely to restart on September 25, ahead of the Durga Puja festive season when tourists flock to the hills, the NFR official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}