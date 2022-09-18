West Bengal: Darjeeling toy train services suspended amid landslide. See details

West Bengal: Darjeeling toy train services suspended amid landslide. See details1 min read . 07:22 PM IST
- The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) toy train services have been suspended until September 25 due to the damage of track owing to landslide
The Northeast Frontier Railway on Sunday reportedly cancelled the Rongtong and Tindharia section of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) toy train services until September 25 due to the damage of track owing to landslide, according to news agency ANI report. Notably, the toy train service to Darjeeling from the plains had been briefly stopped due to another landslide in the first week of September.
Earlier in the day, an official said that the heritage toy train service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in north Bengal has been temporarily stopped, owing to a landslide on a stretch connecting Rongtong and Tindharia stations. The joyride service covering Darjeeling, Ghoom and Batasia Loop, however, are operational, the North Frontier Railway official said.
A landslide on National Highway-55, running parallel to the railway line at the accident site, resulted in accumulation of debris on the tracks, said an official of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. Repair and restoration work may take a few days, he said. Services between Darjeeling and New Jalpaiguri are likely to restart on September 25, ahead of the Durga Puja festive season when tourists flock to the hills, the NFR official said.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
