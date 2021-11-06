A doctors' forum in West Bengal has written to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting the rollout of a booster Covid-19 dose for frontline workers.

The West Bengal Doctors Forum (WBDF) in its two-page letter expressed apprehension that the efficacy of the two jabs which are being administered now will "not go further over time".

The medicos cited studies stating that administration of booster doses is an effective measure to prevent Covid infection by maintaining the vaccine efficacy.

“We are all aware that efficacy of vaccines goes no further over time and due to that, numerous healthcare workers may contract the disease in their duty line," said Rajib Pandey and Punyabrata Gun of the forum in their letter.

"At present, the number of active Covid cases in our country is low and under this circumstance on behalf of the medical fraternity, we appeal to you and your good office to issue an early advisory to commence the booster dose vaccination programme for all healthcare workers and frontline warriors as early as possible," they added.

The forum said that relentless services are being provided by innumerable doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel as well as by frontline workers like the police.

“We do not know how many warriors will lay their lives until an effective prevention and vaccination programme is proactively enforced by the administration," it said.

Further, they asked for prompt compensation for the kin of the deceased members of the medical fraternity.

Centre on booster shots

The Union health ministry had earlier in September said that talks in the regard of the booster shots are not pertinent yet.

Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) director-general Dr Balram Bhargava informed that the call of the hour is to give the two-dose vaccination.

He underlined that more than 95% of the antibodies persist for over a year among Covid-19 vaccinated persons as per some studies

