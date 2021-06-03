Subscribe
West Bengal eases Covid lockdown curbs; Opens up restaurants, shops. Details here

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
1 min read . 05:22 PM IST Livemint

  • In West Bengal, restaurants will also be allowed to operate between 5 pm-8 pm following full Covid protocol after fully vaccinating the staff
  • Priests of all major temples will be vaccinated by the state government

The West Bengal government on Thursday lifted lockdown restriction as the state witnessed the decline in Covid cases.

As per the latest guidelines by the Bengal government, retail shops will remain open between 12-4 pm.

Earlier the shops were allowed to remain open between 12-3 pm.

Moreover, restaurants will also be allowed to operate between 5 pm-8 pm following full Covid protocol after fully vaccinating the staff, the state government added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said priests of all major temples will be vaccinated by the state government.

Besides, the state allowed IT sector to remain open in two shifts -- 7-12 pm and 12-5pm.

The coronavirus cases in Bengal have continued to decline as the state reported 8,923 new infections on Wednesday, the Health Department said.

Yesterday, 135 people died of the disease in the state. The state has so far reported 13,94,724 cases and 15,813 deaths.

Besides, a total of 13,08,896 have recovered to date. There are 70,015 active cases in the state at present.

Earlier today, CM Banerjee also said that coronavirus cases in Bengal have decreased to half. Also, 1.4 crore Covid vaccines have been given free of cost by the state government, she added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!