Updated: 17 Jan 2022, 08:02 PM IST
The West Bengal government has allowed jatras with 50% capacity till 9 pm and outdoor shooting for films and TV programmes
The West Bengal government on Monday eased Coronavirus-related restrictions in the state. Following Covid appropriate protocols, gyms can operate with 50% capacity till 9 pm, the West Bengal government notification read.
The state government has also allowed jatras with 50% capacity till 9 pm and outdoor shooting for films and TV programmes.
Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress and the BJP earlier in the day engaged in a war of words over Covid-19 vaccination, with the former accusing the saffron party of discrimination with non-BJP ruled states.
"Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi) is providing the full quota of vaccines to some states, but not meeting the requirements of states like Bengal," TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee told reporters.
“During the second wave, we had to procure a sizeable amount of vaccines on our own," he added.
Reacting to the remarks, BJP state spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said the TMC government does not have a proper policy to tackle with the virus, and “due to its procrastination, many in the state are awaiting the first and second doses".
